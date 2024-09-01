Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Short Interest Update

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 9,190,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan acquired 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,623 shares in the company, valued at $465,793.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,835 shares of company stock worth $192,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 367.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 343.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

LEG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.08. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $28.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LEG. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

