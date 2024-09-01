Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 315.7 days.

Legrand Price Performance

Shares of LGRVF remained flat at $107.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Legrand has a 12-month low of $92.10 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.07.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

