LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TREE. Susquehanna boosted their price target on LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.13.

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $766.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.11. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $62.27.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 124.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

