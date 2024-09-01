Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the July 31st total of 279,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LILA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $250,967.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $250,967.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,842,055.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 465,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 81,627 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

