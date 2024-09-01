Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 155,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

LIF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.43. 225,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,505. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12. Life360 has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $41.17.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Life360 will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Life360 during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Life360 during the second quarter worth about $192,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Life360 during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Life360 during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Life360 during the second quarter worth about $5,488,000.

LIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

