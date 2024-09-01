Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Up 17.5% in August

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,300 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 31st total of 644,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Limbach

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $435,229.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,568,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,191. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 13,000.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Limbach in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Limbach Price Performance

Shares of LMB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.63. The company had a trading volume of 222,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Limbach has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $66.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $122.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.50 million. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limbach will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Articles

