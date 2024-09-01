Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 142.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $478.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $448.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.55. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

