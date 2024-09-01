Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 3.5% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $3,066,825,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 566.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,538 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $420,720,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,648,000 after purchasing an additional 463,096 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.25. 1,385,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,057. The company has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $448.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.55. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

