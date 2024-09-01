Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) PT Raised to $89.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LINE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lineage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.87.

Lineage stock opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. Lineage has a 52 week low of $80.15 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

