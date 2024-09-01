LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.15 target price on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, August 26th.

LiqTech International stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.10. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $17.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

