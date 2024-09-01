Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 21,985 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,985 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.13% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enerpac Tool Group

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $73,451.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPAC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 339,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $150.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.63%.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

