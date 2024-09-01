Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Boosts Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.94. 738,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,788. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $23.23.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,297.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $131,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,646.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,297.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,355 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

