Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Increases Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $24,504,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $11,654,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $7,170,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $5,718,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $90,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $584,721 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.22. 624,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.16. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

