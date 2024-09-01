Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $3.77 Million in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.13% of Inari Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,681,000 after acquiring an additional 561,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $29,491,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,501,000 after buying an additional 255,182 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $10,265,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $8,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 805,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,388,753.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 805,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,388,753.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $150,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,697.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,393,074 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NARI stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,602. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NARI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

