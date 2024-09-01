Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $771,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 393.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,018,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 40,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,839. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

