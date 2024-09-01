Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 47,050 Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Viking in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viking in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIK. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Viking Price Performance

VIK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.55. 1,834,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,227. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $718.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

