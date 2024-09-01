Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,890 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $88,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alkami Technology news, major shareholder George B. Kaiser sold 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $51,949,979.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,419,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,444,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,824.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,608,348 shares of company stock valued at $111,982,932. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ALKT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 707,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Alkami Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

