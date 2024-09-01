Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Lisata Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

Lisata Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lisata Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the quarter. Lisata Therapeutics makes up 0.6% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned 3.43% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

