LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Short Interest Update

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

LivePerson Trading Down 3.1 %

LPSN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 1,864,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,748. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.58). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $79.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LPSN. Mizuho reduced their target price on LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 34,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $38,573.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,607 shares in the company, valued at $203,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,696 shares of company stock worth $220,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in LivePerson by 264.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 226,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 163,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 523,694 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

