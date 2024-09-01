LogiTron (LTR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.05

LogiTron (LTR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. LogiTron has a total market cap of $601.92 million and approximately $17.05 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LogiTron token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LogiTron has traded down 51.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000093 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

LogiTron Token Profile

LogiTron launched on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official website is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.

[Telegram](https://t.me/logitron%5Fio) [Discord](https://discord.gg/tdJuTHeqrd) [Github](https://github.com/LogitronCorp)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484765/logitron%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LogiTron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogiTron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LogiTron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LogiTron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

