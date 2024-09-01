Loop Capital Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $270.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 9.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,428,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $881,579,000 after buying an additional 292,912 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $336,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.6% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.