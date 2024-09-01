L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $87.13

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2024

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCYGet Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.13 and traded as high as $88.49. L’Oréal shares last traded at $87.58, with a volume of 94,550 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

L’Oréal Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

