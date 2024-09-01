Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $259.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.84. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.84.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

