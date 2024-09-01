Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.95-$14.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.375-$10.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.60 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.950-14.150 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.2 %

LULU opened at $259.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.02. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $355.84.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

