Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.950-14.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4 billion-$10.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY25 guidance to $13.95-$14.15 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $355.84.

LULU stock opened at $259.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.56 and a 200-day moving average of $339.02. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

