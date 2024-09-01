LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

