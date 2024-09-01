Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Boosts Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OCSL. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $13,168,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $8,659,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,885,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,463,000 after acquiring an additional 327,416 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $4,243,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 217.9% in the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 139,881 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCSL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. 457,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,341. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 164.18%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.