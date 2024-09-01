Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,212. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $66.43.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

