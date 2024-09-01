Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mannatech Price Performance
MTEX opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $14.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.20.
About Mannatech
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mannatech
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.