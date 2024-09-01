Martin Capital Advisors LLP Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.5% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $481.33 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $481.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

