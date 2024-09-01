Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $22.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $534.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $545.93 and a 200-day moving average of $570.80.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

