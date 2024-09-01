Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.
Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $22.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $534.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $545.93 and a 200-day moving average of $570.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.82.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
