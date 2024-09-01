Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 903 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852,250. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

