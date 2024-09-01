Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 30,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 23,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $322,390,566.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 882,723,903 shares in the company, valued at $35,847,417,700.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,609,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,483,669 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.75. 49,098,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,229,773. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $318.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

