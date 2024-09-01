Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $17.68 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $511,000. Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% in the second quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,187,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

PEP stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.88. 8,677,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $237.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

