Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,808,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,064,933. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

