Massachusetts Wealth Management Buys 800 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 280.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IYT traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.27. 169,759 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The company has a market cap of $918.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.