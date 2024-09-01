Massachusetts Wealth Management Sells 1,500 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Massachusetts Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 136,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 42.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 128,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE:DB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.