Massachusetts Wealth Management Sells 300 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Massachusetts Wealth Management lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.8% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,754,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 39,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SLB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,174,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

