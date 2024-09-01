Matson (NYSE:MATX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Matson stock opened at $138.30 on Thursday. Matson has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.26. Matson had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

In other news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $1,580,060.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,579,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.62, for a total value of $215,796.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $1,580,060.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,418 shares in the company, valued at $15,579,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,876 shares of company stock worth $12,400,615 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,810,000 after acquiring an additional 215,452 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Matson by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 195,939 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3,509.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 183,676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 126.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 134,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Matson by 52.1% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,680,000 after purchasing an additional 122,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

