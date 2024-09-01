MBA Advisors LLC Buys 469 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. 8,403,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,458,939. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.17. The company has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

