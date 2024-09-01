MBA Advisors LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MBA Advisors LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,656 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MCD. TD Cowen lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCD traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,528,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,216. The company has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

