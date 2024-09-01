McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,676 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 19,807 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 470.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 31,306 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.03. 1,902,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,673. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $83.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

