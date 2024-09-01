McDonald’s Co. (MCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.67 per share by the fast-food giant on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

McDonald’s has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. McDonald’s has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $12.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

MCD stock opened at $288.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.88. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,260,106 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

