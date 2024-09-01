McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Boosted by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,168.1% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,938,000 after acquiring an additional 155,138 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MCD opened at $288.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

