MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 290,248 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 290,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,878,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.
PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
