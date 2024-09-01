MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 290,248 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 290,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,878,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PCAR traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.