MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,232 shares during the period. Raymond James accounts for about 1.5% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.18% of Raymond James worth $45,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 4,941.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,296,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $119.57. 961,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,351. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $91.67 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

