MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,909,524,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,059 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,636,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $898,175,000 after purchasing an additional 697,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,786,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $615.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,470. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $622.30. The firm has a market cap of $234.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $578.71 and its 200 day moving average is $576.03.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

