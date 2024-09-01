MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 24,043 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,043 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of STLD traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.51. 1,174,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,601. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

