Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.420-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.5 billion-$33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.4 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.44. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $90.13. The firm has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.