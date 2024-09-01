MELD 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.24 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. One MELD token can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. MELD has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and $1.24 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About MELD
MELD’s genesis date was February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,996,405 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MELD Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.
